Voting in the midterms? Last day to register in Virginia is Monday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — If you are looking to vote in Virginia’s upcoming midterm elections, then you might want to register to vote by Monday, because it is the cut off for the Commonwealth’s citizens to do so.

October 13 marks the last day of registration before November 6 elections.

The state is holding multiple races including one for Senate between Tim Kaine and Corey Stewart, plus a heated 2nd Congressional District race between Elaine Luria and Rep. Scott Taylor.

To register to vote in Virginia, click here.

To see who is running in the 2018 midterm elections, click here.

To find where you will vote, click here.

Absentee voting information can be found here.