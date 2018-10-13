Virginia’s Children Museum holds Military Appreciation Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia Children’s Museum in Portsmouth held its Military Appreciation Day Saturday, welcoming hundreds to its doors to celebrate the United States military.

The event was held at the museum in support of many military outlets, including the Coast Guard, Navy, Marines and Army, who provided a variety of military vehicles. It was also in conjunction with the Navy Birthday and Fleet Week Hampton Roads. This year the Navy celebrates 243 years of service.

Many children got the opportunity to learn a variety of things from military personnel as well. Inside the museum were demonstrations from Navy working dogs and interactive displays from the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Army Transportation Command Fleet and Family Support Center, U.S. Navy Steward’s of the Sea, Naval Hospital Portsmouth, and many more.

The U.S. Fleet Forces band, and performed in the museum’s courtyard.