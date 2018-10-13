Virginia officials say 200 roads remain closed across Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. — Approximately 200 roads in the Richmond District are closed due to flooding or downed trees and power lines, the Virginia Department of Transportation reports, according to CBS 6.

VDOT crews are working closely with utility crews to clear downed power lines, but repairs at some locations may be lengthy. Many roads will remain closed until flooding subsides, and roads and bridges that were flooded must be inspected before being opened to the public.

The following roads have been washed out and will require extensive repairs. Damage assessments are still underway and the number of damaged roads is expected to increase: