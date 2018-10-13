Virginia beats first ranked team since 2014 with win over 16th-ranked Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia Cavilers beat the 16th ranked Miami Hurricanes in Charlottesville on Saturday 16 to 13, capturing its first win over a ranked opponent in eight tries.

Virginia’s (4-2 overall) win over Miami (5-2) was also the first since 2014. It was also the first win over a ranked team under the Cavilers head coach Bronco Mendenhall, after being 0-5 with the team in his previous attempts.

Neither team came out the gate firing, but by halftime, Virginia would be leading the game13 to 6.

After a scoreless third quarter a field goal by the Cavilers B. Delaney, would make the score 16 to 6 with 10:49 left in the game. Miami would score a touchdown late to make it 16 to 13 with three minutes left in the game, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome Virginia.

The Cavilers would get lucky with two late penalties to put the Caines’ away. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty would give Virginia a crucial first down after a failed third down conversion. The Cavs would also get a roughing the kicker penalty on a field goal, which was made, allowing them to get an automatic first down and take a knee on the final play from possession.

The Cavilers were outscored in both passing yards and rushing yards against the Hurricanes but capitalized on its ability to control the ball longer than Miami. Virginia would hold on to the ball for 30:26 compared to Miami’s 28:10. Just enough to get past the 16th-ranked team led by Mark Richt, who is in his second year with the team.

Both teams had three interceptions a piece than negated over 100-yards for each team. Both teams also had over 50 yards of penalties against them as well. The Cavs with six penalties for 60-yards and Miami with eight penalties for 71-yards.

Virginia will next play at Duke next Saturday, while Miami will travel to Boston College to play on October 26 after its bye week.