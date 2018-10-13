Towson wears down William & Mary 29-13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWSON, Md. - The William & Mary football team fell at No. 17/18 Towson, 29-13, on Saturday evening.

Although W&M (2-4, 1-2) owned a 13-10 lead at halftime, Towson (5-1, 3-0) held the Tribe scoreless during the final 30 minutes en route to securing the conference win.

The Tigers built a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kobe Young and a 46-yard field goal by Aidan O’Neill, but W&M rallied back with a pair of touchdowns before halftime.

Linebacker Arman Jones got W&M on the scoreboard when scooped up a blocked field goal by defensive tackle Bill Murray and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown.

The Tribe then took the lead on its ensuing possession when running back Albert Funderburke capped off a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with just 20 seconds remaining in the opening half.

With Towson leading 23-13 midway through the fourth quarter, W&M had an opportunity to draw within a score but Jake Johnston’s 35-yard field goal attempt missed wide left.

The Tigers sealed the victory on its ensuing possession with a 53-yard touchdown run by Yeedee Thaenrat.