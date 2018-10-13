The Locker Room Show | October 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver high school highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's seventh edition of the Friday Football Frenzy - a week with an abbreviated schedule due to Tropical Storm Michael.

Games showcased during the show include: Oscar Smith vs. Deep Creek, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy vs. Norfolk Academy, Maury vs. Norview, Granby vs. Booker T. Washington, Churchland vs. Wilson and Lakeland vs. Grassfield.

Plus, Mitch showcases King's Fork vs. Indian River in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.