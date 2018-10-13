‘Tabs for Crabs’ program raises $10k for Chesapeake Bay Foundation

BALTIMORE, Md. – National Bohemian Beer Company announced the results of its second annual Tabs for Crabs program at the waterfront Annapolis headquarters of its program partner, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Throughout the summer, of-age consumers across the Mid-Atlantic collected and returned their National Bohemian beer tabs, worth 10 cents each towards a donation to the Foundation.

More than 90,000 red, crab-etched tabs were collected, bringing donation efforts to the maximum goal of $10,000. The funds will support the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s mission to Save the Bay and its work to protect blue crab habitats by improving water quality in the Chesapeake Bay as indicated in its state of the bay report.

The National Bohemian Tabs for Crabs program was active throughout crab season in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. from April 1 to October 1. Building on the momentum of Natty Boh’s recent launch of citrus summer seasonal Crab Shack Shandy, it’s first new beer in more than 30 years, Natty Boh was thrilled to top last year’s collection of 85,000 tabs.

“2018’s program proved to be a continuation of consumers’ love and support of two great local favorites – Natty Boh and the Chesapeake Bay,” said C-Mo Molloy, National Bohemian brand manager and Baltimore native. “We love that the community again embraced Tabs for Crabs and came together for a fun, easy way to do good and protect the beauty of our beloved regional landmark, the Chesapeake Bay.”

“The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is thankful for the efforts of National Bohemian to raise money for the Bay and promote restoration efforts,” said Taryn Dwan, director of stewardship and events for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “The proceeds will help the foundation continue its environmental work to make sure there will be plenty of blue crabs to enjoy with cold National Bohemian beer in the future.”

For more information, please visit NationalBohemian.com.