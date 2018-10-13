Newport News Emergency Communications hosts open house for potential applicants

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for anyone interested in a position at the Newport News Emergency Communications Division.

During the open house, potential applicants will have the opportunity to learn more about what it takes to become a 911 dispatcher, the hiring process, the training process and the benefits of working for the City of Newport News.

Emergency Communications dispatchers will be on-hand to answer any questions potential applicants have. Applicants will also have the ability to apply while at the open house.

The event will be hosted in the Community Room at Newport News Police Department Headquarters, located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue. It will be free and open to the public.