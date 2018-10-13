Inmate dies at Hampton Roads Regional Jail

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. A 60-year-old inmate at Hampton Roads Regional Jail died Saturday.

According to a release from officials, Thomes Clements Jones was found unresponsive in his bunk when officers were making security rounds around 3 a.m.

Officers called for medical assistance and also performed CPR when they found Jones.

Jones reportedly was in custody at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail serving a 1-year and 6-month sentence on a Probation Violation imposed by the Norfolk Circuit Court, a 1 year and 6-month sentence (running concurrent with the Probation Violation from Norfolk) on a Probation Violation imposed by the Portsmouth Circuit Court, and a 1-month sentence on Trespassing imposed by the Portsmouth General District Court.

The Portsmouth Police Department has been notified and the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is conducting an administrative review, according to Hampton Roads Regional Jail officials.