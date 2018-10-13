Dominion Energy gives update on customer power restorations

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy released a Tweet Saturday saying that they expect that most if not all customers will have power back by Monday.

Dominion Energy also said in the release that they will be releasing individual service cut on times Sunday morning.

More than 200,000 customers went without power across Virginia when Michael swept through the state as a tropical storm, after originally being a Category 4 hurricane when it first made landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Managment confirmed five people died as a result of Michael’s effects, which caused flash flooding in the western and central part of the state Thursday afternoon going into Friday morning.

While Hampton Roads did not see cast damage, some parts of the region, including Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia, saw minor tidal flooding, plus wind, rain and debris damage. Trees even in Ghent were taken down by winds brought on by Michael exit into the Atlantic Ocean.

Dominion Energy also confirmed that 120 schools had lost power (many local) when Michael passed through the area. York, Chesapeake, Hampton and Newport News’ city school districts were among many closed Friday because of the damage and issues caused by Michael.

Full Hurricane Michael coverage here.