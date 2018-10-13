× Construction worker airlifted with serious injuries after construction fall in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A man was airlifted to a hospital after a construction incident led to serious injuries.

The call came in at 7:35 a.m. for an accident near the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, located at Francis Street and Henry Street. A male construction worker in his 20s fell from an unknown height while working and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

He was airlifted to a hospital. The circumstances as to how or why he fell are not known at this time.