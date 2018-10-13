“Break the Code.” Event held to support Newport News crime solving efforts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News held a community walk event to encourage those in the city to report crime and engage with the Newport News Police Department in a positive way.

According to Newport News officials, the “Break the Code” Walk organized by The Catalyst Effect was a 2.9-mile walk that started at the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Oyster Point Rd., and ended at Deer Park.

During the almost three-mile walk, participants reportedly chanted and held signs to encourage the community to take action (report crimes, speak up, etc.) when they witness crimes or violence.

The Newport News Police Department says it is thankful to everyone who came together to organize the event and promote such an important message.