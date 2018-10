Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Indian River has had their way with opponents this season, only allowing seven points per game. The Braves didn't hold King's Fork under that average but they managed to stay undefeated with a 41-13 win over the Bulldogs.

King's Fork led 7-6 at half after a Qua'Shaun Jackson touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Braves quarterback Dominique Brooks threw for 292 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Indian River (7-and-0) will face Oscar Smith (7-and-0) next Saturday.