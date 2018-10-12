Virginia man dies from flash flood waters brought by Michael

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 45-year-old Pittsylvania County, Virginia, has died because of the effects brought on by Michael as it made its way through the Commonwealth Thursday.

James E. King died after drowning from flash flood water brought on by the storm in the 600 block of Sandy Creek Road around 3:30 p.m.

Despite the valiant efforts of a Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy and a local resident to rescue King, the floodwaters were too deep and too swift for them to maintain contact with him.

Officials say that officers and local volunteers firefighters were able to locate King’s remains around 11 p.m.