Virginia driver trapped in flood water rescued by canoe

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The remains of Tropical Storm Michael brought flash floods to large portions of Chesterfield County Thursday evening, according to CBS 6.

In Midlothian, a motorist had to be rescued by canoe near Genito road in Moseley after driving south on Otterdale and attempting to turn around after encountering flooding.

At approximately 9 p.m., the motorist stood on top of their vehicle stranded while emergency responders worked to rescue them via a canoe.

Witnesses described the rescue taking an hour as the canoe made its way through more than 4 feet of water towards the drowning vehicle.

"The water is moving extremely quickly," witness George Holcombe said. "It's deceiving because it's probably about 5 feet deep on the side of the railing."