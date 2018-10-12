Virginia Beach Police officers shot at after responding to 7-Eleven robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two suspects are in custody after trying to rob a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach and after firing a gun at responding police officers.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were sent to the 7-Eleven on 1797 South Independence Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. for a robbery call to dispatch.

Upon confronting one of the suspects, the responding officers were allegedly fired at before both suspects fled the scene. Officers did return fire during the incident.

A K-9 officer was able to track down both suspects, according to police.

No officers were hurt, and only one suspect was hurt by what officials are saying is minor injuries from the K-9 officer biting them.