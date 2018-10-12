Virginia Aquarium offering half off admission in October

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you haven’t been to the Virginia Aquarium lately, October’s the perfect time to go!
Throughout the entire month, Hampton Roads residents will receive 50 percent off Aquarium admission.
To receive the discount, all you need to do is show proof of residency, such as a valid Hampton Roads license or photo ID with matching current utility bill for a Hampton Roads residence.
Anyone who lives in the following areas, including member localities of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, is eligible for the discount:
- City of Chesapeake
- City of Franklin
- Gloucester County
- City of Hampton
- Isle of Wight County
- James City County
- City of Newport News, City of Norfolk
- City of Poquoson
- City of Portsmouth
- Town of Smithfield
- Southampton County
- City of Suffolk
- Surry County
- City of Virginia Beach
- City of Williamsburg
- York County
The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is located at 717 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, when it is closed.