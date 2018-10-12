Virginia Aquarium offering half off admission in October

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you haven’t been to the Virginia Aquarium lately, October’s the perfect time to go!

Throughout the entire month, Hampton Roads residents will receive 50 percent off Aquarium admission.

To receive the discount, all you need to do is show proof of residency, such as a valid Hampton Roads license or photo ID with matching current utility bill for a Hampton Roads residence.

Anyone who lives in the following areas, including member localities of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, is eligible for the discount:

City of Chesapeake

City of Franklin

Gloucester County

City of Hampton

Isle of Wight County

James City County

City of Newport News, City of Norfolk

City of Poquoson

City of Portsmouth

Town of Smithfield

Southampton County

City of Suffolk

Surry County

City of Virginia Beach

City of Williamsburg

York County

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is located at 717 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, when it is closed.

