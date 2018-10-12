VDOT warns citizens to be careful after Michael causes road hazards

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning citizens of roads hazards after last nights storms caused by post-tropical storm Michael, a Category 4 storm when it hit Florida’s panhandle.

A tweet from VDOT shows multiple cars, a sedan and Jeep, going underneath a large tree knocked down by a storm, adding “please DO NOT attempt to cross roads with fallen trees, downed power lines, high water or other debris. It is extremely dangerous.”

Five people died in Virginia after Michael hit the state as a Tropical Storm after traveling through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

While the western part of the state saw flash flooding and significantly more effects than Hampton Roads, our area did see some flooding and downed trees and debris.

Loss of power was also a huge impact on many across the entire state, with Dominion Energy believing as of Thursday night that as many as 200,000 people were lights out.

Report hazards to VDOT online at here or call 1-800-FOR-ROAD.