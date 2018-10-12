USS Newport News to return from deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The Los Angeles fast-attack submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750) will return to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk from a regularly scheduled deployment of the 6th Fleet area of operations at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Under the command of Cmdr. Michael Grubb, Newport News steamed more than 30,000 nautical miles.

Fast-attack submarines like Newport News have multi-faceted missions. They support special force operations, disrupt and destroy an adversary’s military and economic operations at sea, and provide early strike from close proximity, among other duties.

Newport News has a crew complement of 18 officers and 148 enlisted. The submarine, the third U.S. ship to bear the name of the Virginia shipbuilding city, is 360 feet long, displaces 6,900 tons of water, and can travel in excess of 20 knots.