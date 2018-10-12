The Norfolk SPCA’s 2019 Magic Mutt Calendar raises money for animals in need!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia is for ANIMAL Lovers and this year the Norfolk SPCA is putting some serious muscle into raising money and awareness for homeless pets with their Magic Mutt Calendar!

Hundreds of men from Hampton Roads stepped up to flex their muscles for charity, fourteen of those men now represent the 2019 Magic Mutt calendar. The Norfolk SPCA started the calendar to raise awareness and money for the shelter and it is now in the third year! You will have a chance meet the men of the Magic Mutt calendar at the debut party on Saturday, November 3rd at the Harbor Club in the new Waterside District in Norfolk. You will be one of the first to receive the new calendar that night and have it signed by all of the models! They will have plenty of food, music and fun starting at 6:00 PM. Tickets are $50.00 and the proceeds go directly to the shelter to help save thousands of lives. The guys will all be there to strut their stuff along side some amazing shelter pets looking for forever homes.

News 3's Kristen Crowley and US 106.1's Emily Arthur will be hosting the event along with the amazing staff of the Norfolk SPCA.

Buy your tickets HERE

Pre-order your calendars HERE

Photo credit to David Schwartz Photography