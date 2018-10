“Blocked” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

CHRIS KLEIN JOINS “THE FLASH” — As Barry (Grant Gustin) helps his daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), become a better speedster, he and Team Flash also track down a meta stealing high-tech weapons, only to cross paths with a new foe named Cicada (Chris Klein), who is hunting the very same meta with nefarious intent. Kim Miles directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Judalina Neira (#502). Original airdate 10/16/2018