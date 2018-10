Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We've got sparkling wine from a Champagne Master in Charlottesville and other grape tastes from the Virginia mountains winning winning international acclaim. In honor of Virginia Wine Month, we check in with Crystal Cameron-Schaad, owner and sommelier, at Crystal Palate Wine & Gourmet (crystalpalate.com) for some tips on what to try from right here at home.