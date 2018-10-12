Several area high school football games rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Michael

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With many Hampton Roads residents experiencing power outages due to the aftereffects of Tropical Storm Michael, several school districts have postponed their or rescheduled games scheduled for Friday night.

Some districts will still be playing football tonight, and you can watch highlights on the award-winning Locker Room show on News 3 at 11.

Virginia Beach

Cox at First Colonial – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Bayside at Ocean Lakes – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Tallwood at Salem – Saturday, 1 p.m.

Landstown at Kellam – Saturday, 1 p.m.

Green Run at Kempsville – Monday, 6 p.m.

Southeastern

Nansemond River at Western Branch – Saturday, 2 p.m.

Eastern

Lake Taylor at I.C. Norcom – Saturday, 11 a.m.

Bay Rivers

Jamestown at York – Saturday, 2 p.m.

Poquoson at Smithfield, – Oct. 23rd, 7 p.m.

King William at Mathews – Monday, 7 p.m.

Tabb vs. Warhill at Wanner Stadium – TBA

Lafayette at New Kent – Monday, 6 p.m.

Peninsula

Denbigh vs. Kecoughtan at Darling Stadium – Saturday, 9 a.m.

Gloucester vs. Menchville at Todd Stadium – Saturday, 1 p.m.

Hampton vs. Phoebus at Darling Stadium – Saturday, 2 p.m.

Bethel vs. Woodside at Todd Stadium – Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Warwick vs. Heritage at Todd Stadium – Monday, 7 p.m.

Private Schools

Portsmouth Christian at Fuqua – Saturday, 2 p.m

Norfolk Christian at Roanoke Catholic – TBA