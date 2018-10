Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Nearly 30 percent of people treated for breast cancer will have a recurrence, and some may have metastasized. This advanced breast cancer is known as metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

We talk with Academy-Award winner Mira Sorvino and a celebrity fitness trainer about a new yoga pose and routine in advance of MBC Awareness Day and why she is getting involved.

For more resources and to join the conversation, visit www.facebook.com/more-for-mbc.