Local Music Spotlight with Sammy Lee on Coast Live

Posted 3:11 pm, October 12, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Rooted in a blues tradition, Sammy Lee plays what has been called Motown folk. Joined on the Coast stage by Paul Todd, Sammy gives us a great sound to wrap up the week. To learn more visit www.sammyleemusic.com.