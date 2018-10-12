Local Music Spotlight with Sammy Lee on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Rooted in a blues tradition, Sammy Lee plays what has been called Motown folk. Joined on the Coast stage by Paul Todd, Sammy gives us a great sound to wrap up the week. To learn more visit www.sammyleemusic.com.
