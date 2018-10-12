× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to sunshine but still windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** High Wind Warning in effect until 8 am for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, York, Newport News, Poquoson, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northampton (VA), Accomack, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank.

*** Flood Warning until 10:45 am for Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County. Thursday night the river was at 3.2’. The river will rise to near 17.7’ by early Monday, moderate flooding is forecast.

Michael moves out, fall-like weekend… Tropical Storm Michael will continue to track northeast, away from the VA coast today. Any leftover rain and clouds should clear out early this morning and we will see sunshine for most of the day. High temperatures will only reach to near 70 this afternoon, almost 20 degrees cooler than yesterday with lower humidity. It will still be windy today, strongest in the morning and gradually relaxing through the afternoon. We will still see some rough surf and a high risk for rip currents will Michael offshore. Some very minor tidal flooding is possible near midday high tide.

Expect mainly clear skies this evening with winds continuing to relax. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s overnight. We will start to see some extra clouds build in overnight to early Saturday.

Watch for some extra cloud cover Saturday morning with an isolated shower possible. Sunshine will return for Saturday afternoon. Expect low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 60s, below normal for this time of year.

We will start Sunday with mostly sunny skies but build to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will return to near 70. Rain chances for return for the first half of next week.

Today: AM Clearing, Windy, Cooler. Highs near 70. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cooler. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 12th

1967 F2 Tornado: Isle of Wight Co, F1 Tornado Suffolk

Tropical Update

Michael becomes a post-tropical cyclone as it moves away from the U.S. Michael is centered about 185 miles ENE of Norfolk, Virginia and moving ENE at 29 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move away from the United States today and move rapidly across the open Atlantic Ocean tonight through Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is expected today and tonight as the post-tropical cyclone moves across the Atlantic.

5:00 AM EDT Fri Oct 12

Location: 38.0°N 73.1°W

Moving: ENE at 29 mph

Min pressure: 983 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

Hurricane Leslie accelerating ENE in the eastern Atlantic. Leslie is centered about 580 miles SSW of the Azores and moving ENE at 28 mph. A continued ENE motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Friday. Leslie is forecast to slow down and turn toward the east or ESE by Saturday. On the forecast track, Leslie will pass near Madeira Island by late Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and Leslie could transition into a post-tropical low by Sunday or Sunday night.

Tropical Storm Nadine falling apart in the open Atlantic. Nadine is centered about 740 miles west of the Cabo Verde Island and moving WNW at 8 mph. A WNW to west motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nadine is expected to dissipate by Sunday.

