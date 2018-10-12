× First Warning Forecast: Strong winds overnight into Friday morning

*** Tropical Storm Warning is effect for Dare County, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

***Storm Surge Watch in effect for Kill Devil Hills, Manteo and Buxton.

***Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 8 am for the bay side of the Eastern Shore.

*** High Wind Warning in effect until 8 am for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, York, Newport News, Poquoson, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northampton (VA), Accomack, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank. Winds will reach 30 to 40 mph late Thursday to Friday morning, with higher gusts.

***Flood Warning in effect until 8 am for Gloucester, James City and York.

*** Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8 am for most of eastern VA and NC.

***High Surf Advisory in effect until Noon for Accomack and Northampton (VA).

Michael will continue to move offshore overnight as a strong cold front moves across the area. The rain will move out with it. We should see much drier conditions by 4 AM. The strong winds will stick around through Friday morning. Once Michael and the cold front clears, we will have refreshing fall-like weather.

After a rough night, we will see some sunshine to end the work week. A few clouds to start the day. It will still be windy. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-20 mph, with some higher gusts. The strongest winds will be closer to the coast. Winds will subside by late-day and high pressure will build in keeping the weather dry. Temperatures will be much more comfortable. Expect highs in the low 70s. Probably one of the biggest differences will be the dewpoints. Dewpoints will drop into the 40s making it feel a lot more like Fall! Friday night will be a cool one as temperatures drop into the mid 50s.

The weekend is looking cool and mainly dry. We are keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a morning shower on Saturday. We will start the day with some clouds as a disturbance moves across the area. Skies will clear as the day progresses. Expect highs in the upper 60s. Another gorgeous day on tap Sunday. Highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies and virtually no chance of rain.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Michael is moving toward the northeast near 25 mph. An east- northeastward motion with a significant increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move away from the coast of the United States during the next few hours and then begin to race east-northeastward across the northwestern Atlantic Ocean. Surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased near 60 mph with higher gusts. Michael is expected to continue to strengthen while becoming a post-tropical low during the next few hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles.

2:00 AM EDT Fri Oct 12

Location: 37.3°N 75.1°W

Moving: NE at 25 mph

Min pressure: 985 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Leslie is moving toward the east-northeast near 26 mph. A continued east-northeast motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Friday. Leslie is forecast to slow down and turn toward the east or east-southeast by Saturday. On the forecast track, Leslie will pass near Madeira Island by late Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual weakening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and Leslie could transition into a post-tropical low by Sunday.

2:00 AM AST Fri Oct 12

Location: 31.4°N 32.4°W

Moving: ENE at 26 mph

Min pressure: 969 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

Nadine is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. A west-northwestward to westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected on Friday and Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nadine is expected to dissipate by Saturday night.

11:00 PM AST Thu Oct 11

Location: 14.9°N 35.5°W

Moving: WNW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

