× First Warning Forecast: Fall-like weather on tap for Saturday

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County.

A cool night in store. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

The weekend is looking cool and mainly dry. We are keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower on Saturday. We will start the day with some clouds as a disturbance moves across the area. Skies will clear as the day progresses. Expect highs in the upper 60s.

Another gorgeous day on tap Sunday. Highs in the low upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies and a slight 10 percent chance for an isolated shower.

We’ll warm up to start the work week. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Another drop in temperatures for Tuesday. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. A chance of showers will carry into Wednesday morning. Skies will clear throughout the day.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Leslie is moving toward the east-northeast near 36 mph. A fast motion toward the east-northeast is expected to continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Leslie will pass north of Madeira Island overnight and early Saturday, approach the southwestern portion of the Iberian Peninsula on Saturday, and move inland over portions of Portugal and Spain late Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.