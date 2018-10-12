Escaped dog home safe after Michael tears down Chesapeake family’s backyard fence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Power outages and property damage have been reported throughout our region due to Michael, but some of our four-legged friends also experienced some issues.

News 3 met up with one dog owner who is happy to have her pup home.

Dakota, a German Shepherd who lives in Chesapeake, gave her owner a little scare early Friday morning.

“He [her son] went in the backyard and saw that the gate was not just open, but a 6-foot section of it had been blown down into the driveway, so the dog had taken a little walk,” said Donna Crivelli.

And indeed, Dakota took a little walk until a neighbor saw the dog wandering in the street and called police. Dakota was then picked up.

Crivelli said she had just took the dog’s collar off because she was shedding so much.

Crivelli’s roommate let Dakota out into the fenced in backyard at 6 a.m. Friday, which is the normal routine for all four of the dogs who live in the house.

They didn’t realize that the storm had caused their fence to fall, which gave Dakota a way to escape.

Crivelli said they were frantic and started to search for the dog.

To Crivelli’s relief, police brought the dog back about 30 minutes later after she ran into the neighbor who called law enforcement and explained what happened. The neighbor didn’t know it was her dog.

“The good part of the story is that she’s home safe,” said Crivelli.

