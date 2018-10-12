Drivers, Good Samaritans injured after auto-pedestrian crash on I-64 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Multiple people were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving pedestrians on Battlefield Boulevard Friday night.

Police say the crash happened at the I-64 overpass southbound lane at 7:30 p.m.

The first vehicle had come to a rest on the median, slightly onto the northbound lane, when the driver of the second vehicle and two other drivers – the Good Samaritans, police are calling them – not involved in the incident exited their vehicles to check on the first driver.

A third driver, who was traveling northbound on Battlefield Boulevard, hit the second driver and the two Good Samaritans who were in the road.

Driver #1, driver #2 and the two Good Samaritans were all taken to a local hospital with injuries. Driver #2, an adult male, is said to have been critically injured.

The incident is currently under investigation at this time.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.