PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Actor, producer and humanitarian Danny Glover will attend the 83rd Annual Virginia State NAACP Convention in Portsmouth.

Glover will be the featured guest speaker at the annual Freedom Fund Banquet, hosted by the Portsmouth branch of the NAACP, on Saturday, October 27. The banquet will be held at 7 p.m. at the Portsmouth Renaissance.

Tickets are $80 to attend. Click here to visit the event’s website.