CONSTANTINE: THE LEGEND CONTINUES, Monday 10/15 at 9pm on WGNT 27

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

(9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SPECIAL BROADCAST AIRING – John Constantine (voiced by Matt Ryan) is a seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult. Armed with an arcane knowledge of the dark arts and a wicked wit, he fights the good fight. With his soul already damned to hell, he’ll do whatever it takes to protect the innocent. With the balance of good and evil on the line‎, Constantine uses his skills to face the supernatural terrors that threaten our world and send them back where they belong. After that, who knows… maybe there’s hope for him and his soul after all. Based on characters from DC, CONSTANTINE: THE LEGEND CONTINUES is from Berlanti Productions and Phantom Four Films in association with Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, with executive producers David S. Goyer, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, and Sam Register. The CW Network airdate 10/15/2018.