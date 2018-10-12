Chesapeake Police investigating after assault at business

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are investigating after an assault that occurred Thursday at a business located in the 3000 block of Bromay Street.

Officers arrived on scene at 2:10 p.m. and met with an adult female victim, who reported she was assaulted by a male and female who she knew. Another adult male victim who was trying to assist the female victim was also assaulted by the male suspect.

The female victim refused medical treatment, and the male victim was not on scene when officers arrived.

Chesapeake Police learned Friday that the incident was filmed by a bystander and posted to social media.

The incident is currently under investigation.