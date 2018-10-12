Kids Wish Network gave Chesapeake boy the experience of a lifetime with Ed Sheeran

BOSTON, Mass. – Kids Wish Network is a national charitable organization dedicated to infusing hope, creating happy memories, and improving the quality of life for children with life-threatening conditions and struggling with life-altering situations.

Carter Wagner, 10-years-old of Chesapeake, Virginia, has an autoimmune condition that brings his daily challenges. He enjoys spending time with his family and listening to Ed Sheerans music.

Kids Wish Network flew Carter and his family to Boston to ensure he had the experience of a lifetime.

When arriving to Gillette Stadium, Carter was taken backstage and met the music superstar. “I was surprised and nervous. It was crazy… I didn’t think I’d ever be meeting him,” said Wish Kid, Carter.

Carter and Ed Sheeran took many photographs together, and spent time talking about the performance being his first concert and his most-loved songs.

“The wish was perfect. He was thrilled and full of excitement. We’re so grateful and had the best time,” said Carter’s mom Christine.

Kids Wish Network provides trip expenses, meals, accommodations and additional spending to all wish families whenever traveling as applicable.

The Wagner family was treated to the Battery Wharf Hotel, where they stayed in the luxurious Presidential Suite. The family enjoyed dinners at Red Robin and Wahlburgers, who went out of their way to make Carters experience extra special.

“We’re glad that Carter had the experience of a lifetime meeting Ed Sheeran. His wish was a special time shared with his family that he’ll always remember,” said Kids Wish Network Executive Director Tam Lai.