Walmart, Sam’s Club announce $2.5 million for Hurricane Michael relief

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $1.5 million of cash and in-kind support for relief and recovery.

In addition, $1 million from the Walmart 2018 Hurricane Relief Fund held at Foundation For The Carolinas will support Red Cross efforts for those most impacted in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

“Our friends and family in the Florida Panhandle are experiencing tremendous loss as a result of this catastrophic storm,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart. “We are actively supporting local relief efforts and will continue to help communities as they recover.”

This commitment will support organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope to help meet the needs of those affected by Hurricane Michael. In addition, Walmart customers will have the opportunity to give online as part of the Walmart 2018 Hurricane Relief Fund at Foundation For The Carolinas, helping communities within the U.S. with hurricane relief and recovery needs.

All funds donated through the donation site will go into a donor-advised fund being managed by Foundation For The Carolinas and will be granted out from that fund for hurricane relief to nonprofits working on the response.

In emergencies like this the company’s first priority is the safety of associates. Walmart and Sam’s Club work to take care of associates and their families by communicating with store and club location management teams, reminding associates of emergency procedures and what to do during and after the storm. Other company efforts in response to the storm include: