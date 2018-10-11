VIDEO: STEVE, weekdays at 4pm on WGNT 27

Catch the fun and the laughs on STEVE, weekdays at 4pm on WGNT 27!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steve Harvey is an Emmy® Award winning TV personality, talk show host, actor and comedian. In addition to “STEVE,” Harvey serves as host of the popular TV shows “Little Big Shots,” “Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” and the game shows, “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud.” He has hosted the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” since its inception in 2000.

Harvey began his career doing stand-up comedy in the mid-1980s. His success as a stand-up comedian eventually led to a long stint as host of “It's Showtime at the Apollo” as well as to various entertainment roles including acting, hosting, writing and producing. On TV, he starred in ABC's “Me and The Boys,” as well as the WB’s “The Steve Harvey Show” and “Steve Harvey's Big Time Challenge.” Harvey hit the big screen in movies such as “Love Don't Cost a Thing,” “You Got Served,” “Johnson Family Vacation” and “Madea Goes to Jail.” He has also been the longtime host of BET's “Celebration of Gospel.”

Harvey has been nominated for and won several awards throughout his career, including seven NAACP Image Awards for his work on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” a 2013 People's Choice Award for Favorite New Talk Show Host – “The Steve Harvey Show,” 2012 and 2014 Daytime Emmy® Award nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Host for “The Steve Harvey Show,” a 2011 BET Humanitarian Award, and Daytime Emmy® nominations in 2010 and 2014 for Outstanding Game Show Host for “Family Feud.”

In 2013, he was nominated for both Outstanding Talk Show Host as well as Outstanding Game Show Host, becoming the first double host nominee in Daytime Emmy® Awards history. That same year, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Harvey is also a best-selling author. Harvey’s latest book, “Act Like a Success, Think Like a Success: Discovering Your Gift and the Way to Life's Riches,” was released in September 2014. His New York Times best-seller, “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment,” inspired the 2012 movie “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” in which he starred. His book, “Straight Talk, No Chaser: How to Find, Keep, and Understand a Man,” is another New York Times best-seller.

Throughout his successful career, Harvey has continued to be a force in stand-up comedy. In 1997, he toured as one of the Kings of Comedy alongside Cedric the Entertainer, the late Bernie Mac and D.L. Hughley. The tour's immediate success led to the taping of one of the most successful comedy DVDs in history – “The Original Kings of Comedy” – directed by Spike Lee. In 2006, Harvey released the family-friendly DVD “Don't Trip…He Ain't Through With Me Yet.” Due to the overwhelming demand for his original style, he released a comedy special on DVD in 2008 entitled “Still Trippin” to critical success.

In addition to his presence in the world of entertainment, Harvey is an active humanitarian and is involved in several communities across the country as well as national charities. He and his wife, Marjorie, founded The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation in order to provide uplifting and educational opportunities for youth. Through the foundation, they have launched several mentoring programs including The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men and Girls Who Rule the World. As a partner with Walt Disney World, Harvey has created the annual Disney's Dreamers Academy, a program mentoring teenage boys and girls, inspiring and exposing them to a number of job skills and career opportunities. For over 10 years, he has hosted The Neighborhood Awards, formerly known as the Hoodie Awards, his popular awards show honoring local businesses, religious/neighborhood leaders, churches, and high schools for their contributions as well as excellence within their own neighborhoods.

In addition to his many projects, Harvey continues to expand his clothing and accessories brand, The Steve Harvey Collection. His multi-faceted success has led to appearances on numerous morning, talk, news and late-night shows including “Good Morning America,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The View,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and many others.

Born in West Virginia, Harvey was raised in Ohio as the youngest of five children.