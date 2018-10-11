Click for closings across Virginia, North Carolina ahead of Tropical Storm Michael
Suffolk gun shop burglarized twice in less than two months

Posted 1:11 pm, October 11, 2018

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are looking for the suspects that broke into a gun shop Wednesday morning.

This happened at CE Tactical in the 1200 block of Holland Road.

Investigators said it appears that a door to the business was damaged and the suspect were able to get in.

The suspects broke in around 2:38 a.m. and stole several weapons.

We’re told a full inventory is currently underway.

This is the second time someone burglarized the shop.

Back on August 26th, police said several individuals drove a dark colored SUV through the front doors gaining entry into the store.

Suffolk Police said  a total of 17 handguns were taken in the burglary.

Four suspects were later arrested.

Right now, police are still working to find out who is behind Wednesday’s incident.