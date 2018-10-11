Strong winds cause fallen trees, damaged houses in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. – Crews with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue are working multiple trees down on Cuba Road in the town of Bena Thursday night.

Authorities say neighbors reported severe wind gusts. Homes have also been damaged.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are also investigating the Achilles area for similar damage. Officials say the two areas are across the creek from each other.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Department and VDOT are also at the scene.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.