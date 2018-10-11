‘Skins scoop: Josh Norman responds to DeAngelo Hall’s criticism

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – It hasn’t been an ideal week for Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. After being benched for a series to begin the second half of the Saints-‘Skins game, Norman got into a back-and-forth battle with Saints receiver Michael Thomas.

Then came former ‘Skins defensive back DeAngelo Hall’s criticism of Norman.

In an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s “The Junkies” on Tuesday, Hall said “Josh is, I think, in love with being a celebrity right now, and not necessarily being a football player.”

Hall went on to say “Josh needs to refocus, get back on the grind, get back to the basics technique-wise, and really work. You’re not going to live off the reputation of being Josh Norman. He’s either going to have to make plays or someone else is going to get an opportunity to play.”

On Wednesday after a team walkthrough in preparation for the Panthers, Norman responded to Hall.

“I seen a little bit where he said I was Hollywood, and I can say that’s true. I have went Hollywood. I’ve been Hollywood, ever since I came out my mama’s womb, I’ve been Hollywood,” Norman told media.

“I look up to D. Hall, I really do. I still do,” he continued. “I’m looking up to him, and I heard that and it’s just when you get a microphone in your face, and you leave here, I guess that song is true, ‘Smiling Faces’.”

Norman has 18 tackles this season.