Salem and Tallwood plan to make a statement in this week’s 757 Showdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The roles are reversed this year. In 2017, Salem came to Tallwood and spoiled the Lions' homecoming in a sloppy 757 Showdown.

Now, the Sun Devils (5-and-1) are preparing to host Tallwood (5-and-1) at home tomorrow night.

It's been 12 years since the Lions have started out a season this well, when they started 6-and-1 in 2006.

"We just don't want to be satisfied, that's what coach was talking about in practice," said Lions senior quarterback Sebien Stone. "We just want to keep fighting and win the rest of our games."

Salem on the other hand, spoiled Landstown's homecoming earlier this season, and they don't want to feel that same pain.

"It was sweet for us, but you never want to lose on homecoming," said Sun Devils senior receiver James Rogers.

Mitch Brown will be live Friday at Salem High School on News 3 at 6.