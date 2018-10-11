Preview NCAA hoops season with the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Are you ready to get tipped-off about your favorite college team before tip-off?

Tuesday October 30th, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is getting you primed for the start of the 2018-19 NCAA basketball season by providing the chance to talk college hoops with some of the best basketball mind at the new Zeiders American Dream Theater at Town Center in Virginia Beach.

Hosted by News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler, The Madness Begins will feature local coaches and award-winning reporters to answer your questions, preview the upcoming season give predictions on teams to watch in the ACC, Conference USA, the MEAC and more.

Can UVA recover? How loaded is the ACC? Is ODU a CUSA contender? Which teams can make a run in the NCAA tournament?

Join the starting five of panelists:

Jeff Jones – Head Coach, ODU Men’s Basketball

Robert Jones – Head Coach, Norfolk State Men’s Basketball

David Teel – The Daily Press, Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Media Inductee

Doug Doughty – The Roanoke Times, Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Media Inductee

Ed Miller – The Virginian Pilot

Additionally, CBS Sports college basketball reporter and managing editor of The Athletic CBB, Seth Davis will join Wink remotely for a basketball Q&A during The Madness Begins.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.) on October 30th. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.