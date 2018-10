NORFOLK, Va. – More than 1,000 customers in Norfolk are without power, according to Dominion Energy.

In all, 1,152 are without power between the Roosevelt Gardens Area and Oakmont Area of Norfolk.

Dominion Energy said they are hoping to restore power to customers affected by 11 a.m.

The reason for the damage is a tree that fell on the power lines in that area of the city.

Crews are still believed to be assessing damage.

