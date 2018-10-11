Suspect detained in Newport News business robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department has detained a suspect in connection with a business robbery that happened in the 100 block of Ottis Street Thursday.

Officers were dispatched at 5:16 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the owner of the business, who advised that an unknown individual approached him, displayed a weapon and demanded cash.

After taking cash, the individual left he establishment.

The suspect was described as a black male who is bald and was last seen wearing a white shirt.

At 8:21 p.m., police announced a suspect had been detained.

No injuries were reported.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

