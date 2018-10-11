More than 200K Virginians without power due to severe storms

RICHMOND – The remnants of Tropical Storm Michael have caused widespread power outages as the storm moved through the state of Virginia Thursday.

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, approximately 202,000 people in the Commonwealth are without power as of 8:30 p.m.

Officials say heavy rains and increasing winds will continue Thursday night, likely causing additional power outages.

If you still have power, you are encouraged to gather your flashlights and charge your mobile phones and other essential devices now.

