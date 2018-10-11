× Lowe’s pledges $2 million to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Lowe’s has over 70 locations and thousands of employees that are in the path of Hurricane Michael.

Lowe’s committed $2 million to support associates, customers and communities affected by Hurricane Michael.

Those funds will help accomplish three goals:

Support evacuation centers and shelters for thousands of displaced residents, in partnership with the American Red Cross. Mobilize volunteers and relief supplies quickly to help impacted markets, including in Norfolk/Virginia Beach. Activate our Employee Relief Teams who volunteer to be deployed to the hardest-hit areas so that impacted associates can focus on their families’ needs. More than 100 Lowe’s associates stand poised to deploy.

Lowe’s donation to the American Red Cross is to make sure residents have access to a safe shelter and supplies such as blankets, hygiene kits, food and water. Lowe’s has also activated their American Red Cross Disaster Relief customer donation program on their website.

With the pledge of committing $2 million dollars to those impacted by Hurricane Michael, the company’s 2018 hurricane aid is raised to $4 million.

