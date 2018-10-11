Hurricane Michael moves across Georgia, expected to weaken to tropical storm by Thursday morning

How to shop around when it comes to borrowing for a home on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - More than 75% of mortgage borrowers only apply to one lender. We talk with eh CEO of Credible.com about the benefits of shopping around.  For more information visit Credible.com.