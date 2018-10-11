HAMPTON ROADS, Va - More than 75% of mortgage borrowers only apply to one lender. We talk with eh CEO of Credible.com about the benefits of shopping around. For more information visit Credible.com.
How to shop around when it comes to borrowing for a home on Coast Live
-
Comparing the ways to shop for a mortgage in today’s market on Coast Live
-
Tips to prepare to purchase a home on Coast Live
-
Examining the uses for and protections in place with reverse mortgages on Coast Live
-
Helping veterans escape the rent trap no Coast Live
-
We meet Blue Angels #7
-
-
Nauticus to install first seabin on the East Coast to help clean up Elizabeth River
-
How seniors can put equity to work on Coast Live
-
New treatments for dealing with excessive underarm sweat on Coast Live
-
Florence threatens more than a million homes without flood insurance
-
Amazon announces $15 minimum wage for all US employees
-
-
What it takes to be an FBI Special Agent on Coast Live
-
Healthy Aging Week advice for seniors on Coast Live
-
A whole-body plan for conquering back pain on Coast Live