Hampton Roads businesses hope sandbags will help keep back Michael’s impacts from store doors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A major way businesses do, have and will prepare for Hurricanes and tropical storms, including Michael, is with sandbags.

Used as a way to keep water back, a business owner told News 3 that when we’re expecting this weather, sandbags help you keep your guard up.

“We got the sandbags for the storm earlier last month and we’ve kept there here at the salon to be prepared for any upcoming storms the rest of the season,” said Brian Markman, owner of AOE salon.

So if you’re walking around Norfolk or Virginia Beach for that matter you may still see homes and businesses with sandbags before, during and after the storm.

The City of Virginia Beach gave out lots of send during its preparation for Hurricane Florence to residents before the storm changed path as it approached the United States from the Atlantic Ocean.

During a storm that is this strong, it’s not unusual to see downed power lines from fallen trees and flooding.

so if you don’t need to be out and about, it’s better just to stay inside.

It’s also a good idea to bring any loose articles from outside your home inside. That can be anything from patio furniture to Halloween decorations.