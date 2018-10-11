HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We all know Tiffani Thiessen from her iconic roles on television classics, Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills 90210, as well as her current starring role in the Netflix original Alexa & Katie. With her first cookbook, Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours, we now get her twists on classic recipes and insightful tips for delightful family meals.
Find out what’s cooking with Tiffani Thiessen on Coast Live
-
Back to school nutrition tips from a dietitian
-
Chef Patrick with spooky peppers, fishy tacos and more on Coast Live
-
Childhood cancer survivors marry 25 years after meeting as hospital patients
-
Teen accuses Mayo Clinic of ‘medical kidnapping’
-
Cef Patrick helps us celebrate our anniversary in style on Coast Live
-
-
Harry Potter descends upon New York
-
‘We’re bonded for life:’ Woman unknowingly donates kidney to neighbor
-
‘Storm of a lifetime’ Florence impacts communities across the Carolinas
-
Local baby gets her cochlear implants turned on, almost cries hearing mom’s voice
-
Local family aims to raise awareness about bullying in schools
-
-
‘I cried for a year’: Families split by the Korean War get rare chance to reunite
-
She expected to die young. Then came the call that offered new life
-
Family says they were evicted after man they tried to help filed protection order