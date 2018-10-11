Find out what’s cooking with Tiffani Thiessen on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We all know Tiffani Thiessen from her iconic roles on television classics, Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills 90210, as well as her current starring role in the Netflix original Alexa & Katie. With her first cookbook, Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours, we now get her twists on classic recipes and insightful tips for delightful family meals.