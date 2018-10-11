Coast Guard sets Port Condition Yankee for Hampton Roads

The Captain of the Port for Hampton Roads set Port Condition Yankee at 4 p.m. Wednesday, due to the post-landfall projected path of Tropical Storm Michael.
The COTP intends to implement Port Condition Modified Zulu at 10 p.m. Wednesday, which will impose movement restrictions on vessels over 1,600 gross tons within the Hampton Roads Regulated Navigation Area.
For information on Port Condition Yankee, view Marine Safety Information Broadcast 18-234 at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Road’s Homeport site.
The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages:
- Stay off the water. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.
- Be prepared. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or to sustaining damage. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, life jackets, and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.
- Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the Internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.