Coast Guard sets Port Condition Yankee for Hampton Roads

The Captain of the Port for Hampton Roads set Port Condition Yankee at 4 p.m. Wednesday, due to the post-landfall projected path of Tropical Storm Michael.

The COTP intends to implement Port Condition Modified Zulu at 10 p.m. Wednesday, which will impose movement restrictions on vessels over 1,600 gross tons within the Hampton Roads Regulated Navigation Area.

For information on Port Condition Yankee, view Marine Safety Information Broadcast 18-234 at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Road’s Homeport site.

The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages: