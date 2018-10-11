Hurricane Michael moves across Georgia, expected to weaken to tropical storm by Thursday morning

Coast Guard rescues man with head injury on boat near Cape Hatteras

Posted 11:59 am, October 11, 2018

Photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.

NORTH CAROLINA COAST — Members of Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet helped rescue a crewman who received a serious head injury while working on a fishing vessel’s rigging Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard, members of station Hatteras inlet responded to the fishing vessel McKenzie and were able to transfer the crewman to the responding rescue boat and get him back to shore.

The crewman was reportedly experiencing seizure-like symptoms after the head injury. He allegedly was taken to Norfolk by local EMS for his injuries.

The crewman’s condition is unknown at this time.

